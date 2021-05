MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was rescued after their car somehow ended up in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal.

Cell phone video captured a white car in the canal as a man pulled the driver to safety.

It happened near the intersection of Southwest 118th Avenue and 117th Street.

A security guard named Roger Medel was who jumped into the water and saved that driver.

There has been no word from authorities on what caused the car to go into the water.