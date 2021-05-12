Stop hoarding! South Florida is not in a gas shortage

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Scenes of people lining up at gas pumps have been spotted in many places.

However, in South Florida, we do not currently have a gas shortage.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to gas shortages that have been caused by the shutdown of a major pipeline after a cyberattack.

Shortages have been reported in northern Florida, but the Colonial Pipeline doesn’t bring gas to us here in South Florida.

Florida update:

73% of Pensacola stns no gasoline

44% of Tallahassee stns no gasoline

15% of Gainesville stns no gasoline

The reason you may see your local gas station running out of gasoline is because of lines of people panicking and hoarding gas like you would before a hurricane.

Sky 10 spotted massive lines Wednesday morning at three gas stations near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 137th Avenue in Miami-Dade, with cars curling around the building.

In South Florida, our fuel comes mostly from the gulf on ships, into our ports and is then trucked to the gas stations.

The Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline carries gasoline and diesel from refineries in Texas across the southeastern United States and up the eastern seaboard, but Florida is not largely dependent on it for gas, the American Automobile Association says.

Map shows the Colonial Pipeline Company's system. (Courtesy of AAA)

“Our fuel supply has not been impacted by the #ColonialPipeline ransomware incident,” Port Everglades wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “Schedule for inbound fuel ships looks strong. We are monitoring the possibility that ships may be diverted to assist other regions, but SoFla supply is expected to remain consistent.”

If people panic and rush to get gas or hoard it, however, then gas stations could run out — not because they don’t have ample supply, but because people are filling up more than they normally would.

The advice for South Florida residents is to fuel up as you need to, but not to hoard more than you would normally use.

Residents should also keep an eye on any businesses looking to exploit the pipeline news by jacking up gas prices.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Wednesday that, with the state of emergency declared by the governor, her price gouging hotline is open.

To report a suspected case of price gouging, you can email Hotline@miamisao.com. Complaints should include the business name, address, item(s) believed to be price-gouged with photos and receipt(s) and contact information. Residents may also call 305-547-3300.

“Now that the Governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense. We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use threatening events like the cyberattack on the fuel pipeline to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels,” Fernandez Rundle said in a news release. “Greedy actions will not be tolerated before, during, or after any event wherein a state of emergency has been declared.”

