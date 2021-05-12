Woman, 28, accused of pretending to be Hialeah public school student walks out of jail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old woman who officers accused of pretending to be a high school student to promote her Instagram account at a Miami-Dade County public school walked out of jail on Wednesday.

Prosecutors accused Audrey Francisquini of impersonating an American Senior High School student on Monday morning to hand out pamphlets on campus at 18350 NW 67 Ave., in Hialeah.

Officers arrested Francisquini on Monday afternoon at her home in North Miami Beach. On Tuesday, the judge ordered her to stay away from the school. Records show she was released on a $2,000 bond.

Officers arrested Audrey Nicole Francisquini on Monday afternoon in North Miami Beach. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Francisquini is facing a felony charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling and two misdemeanor charges of interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.

Ad

According to state records, Francisquini set up MOODWTN LLC on Sept. 15. That’s the same name of her Instagram account, according to the Miami Dade Schools Police Department and prosecutors.

In the account, the user claimed to be a mother, have law enforcement experience as “a cop in Georgia” and to have been trying to make a “point” about the lack of security at schools.

WSB-TV Atlanta reported Francisquini was a troubled Dekalb County police officer in 2017. Officers reported Francisquini was employed by Carnival Cruise Line, which is based out of 3655 NW 87th Ave., in Doral.

Ad

Francisquini’s public defense attorney in Miami-Dade County entered a plea of not guilty. Court records show Francisquini has an arraignment hearing scheduled for June 9.

LOCATION