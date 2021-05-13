Family offers $5,000 reward for missing man in Fort Lauderdale

William “Bill” Schureck is missing in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of a man who went missing after being discharged from a local hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, on Wednesday, April 12, William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, located at 4725 North Federal Highway in the City of Fort Lauderdale, after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment.

However, no one has seen or heard from him since, and he is believed to be endangered.

Law enforcement officials conducted a canvass of the area around the hospital and have not been able to locate him.

Schureck’s family told investigators he has a difficult time walking, and they believe he suffers from depression and memory loss.

Schureck is described as a 62-year-old male with a full beard who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing an unknown color polo shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this missing male is encouraged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357).