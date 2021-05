PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A fire broke out early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park.

Firefighters and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene in the 3900 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.

Authorities said the fire ignited in a bedroom.

A ladder could be seen leaning toward a second-floor window as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.