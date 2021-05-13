Man drugged women, filmed rapes at his Broward home, police say

Detectives said two men used drugs to lure women to a home in Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The house in Broward County where detectives said rapes and drug use were happening is across the street from Coconut Creek Elementary School.

The owner of the house, Adam Johnson, is 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He allegedly used strong narcotics to render his victims unconscious at his home in the Coconut Creek Ranches’ private community, detectives said.

Johnson, 41, who works in finance, used several cameras to record himself while sexually assaulting unconscious women, detectives wrote in the arrest report. In one case, a victim wanted to leave his home and Johnson locked her in a room, detectives said.

“The women told detectives that Johnson would arrange for them to do drugs and then they would often lose consciousness,” said Scotty Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Detectives surveilled the home for months at the intersection of Briarcliff Lane and Northwest 45th Avenue, according to Leamon. During a search, they found a stolen Beretta .380 pistol, cocaine, heroin, molly, methamphetamines, steroids, THC edibles, and marijuana, according to an arrest form.

Ad

Officers arrested Adam Johnson on May 7 at his home in Coconut Creek. (BSO)

Officers arrested Johnson on May 7 at his home. Deputies booked him at the Broward County jail on May 8 and he is facing 14 charges in two third-degree felony cases. He was released on Tuesday on a $70,100 bond, court records show.

In the case prosecutors filed on Monday, Johnson is facing charges of sexual battery victim coerced, aggravated battery with serious body injury, video voyeurism, extortion/threats, false imprisonment, grand theft firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In the case prosecutors filed on Sunday, Johnson is facing charges of possession of THC, possession of amphetamine, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of molly, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.

Officers arrested Donnie Navarro in Coconut Creek. (BSO)

Officers also arrested Johnson’s roommate, Donnie Navarro, on May 7. According to the arrest form, Navarro, 40, is facing a charge of possession of meth. The case did not appear in court records on Thursday afternoon.

Ad

“Evidence gathered from several sources indicated Adam Johnson, the home’s owner, and roommate Donnie Navarro, were obtaining a variety of different narcotics and encouraging others to do drugs while in their home,” said Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, adding that the cases still remain under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

LOCATION

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Manager Peggy Phillips contributed to this report.