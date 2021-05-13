Vigil held for 15-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting one year ago

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens gathered in Surfside on Wednesday night to remember the life of a teenage girl that was killed in an accidental shooting.

Arya Gray, 15, was shot and killed by Thalys Gabriel Oliveira in his Miami Shorecrest neighborhood apartment on May 12 of last year.

Gabriel was 17 years old at the time but turned 18 just 12 days later and was subsequently charged as an adult.

Witnesses told police that Oliveira had been pointing the gun at different people during the night before shot Gray in the head.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, mourners left messages in a guest book, lit candles and brought photos of Gray.

