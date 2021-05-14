As police close in, woman reportedly sets fire in kitchen to get rid of drugs, money

Edith Page Jones, 60, was arrested after police said she lit a bucket on fire containing narcotics.

MIAMI, Fla. – A woman inside the kitchen of a Miami home reportedly set a tin bucket on fire filled with drugs and money after police executing a search warrant told her to leave the house along with three other people.

Edith Page Jones, 60, who was listed as homeless and not having a permanent residence on a police report, was ordered to leave the house in the 2250 block of Northwest 83rd Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jones stayed behind inside the kitchen where investigators said she ignited a bucket to destroy evidence. The special response team onsite was able to extinguish the fire, where they discovered what was inside.

Police said that the West Little River School at 2450 NW 84th St., was placed on lockdown while the search warrant was executed Thursday since the residence was within 1,000 feet of the school.

Cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and Xanax, plus cash was found in the living room on a shelf, in a couch and in an ottoman. Approximately 221 baggies of suspected cocaine recovered, along with 11 baggies of suspected fentanyl, 34 baggies of suspected oxycodone pills and 2 baggies containing the prescription drug Xanax. A cigarette box contained $70 in cash.

According to investigators, the recovered narcotics were individually sealed and packaged, which is consistent with the street level sales of drugs.

Jones was charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in illegal drugs.