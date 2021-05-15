Miami-Dade schools has 6 locations open Saturday for anyone ages 12 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are six school locations in the Miami-Dade County Public School District where the COVID-19 vaccine will be available Saturday with an additional date scheduled for next Saturday. The district and Miami-Dade County are partnering to offer Pfizer vaccines to the general public, which includes anyone ages 12 or older.

Locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:

North Miami Senior High School, 1247 NE 167th Street

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street

Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd Street

Homestead Senior High School: 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035

Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL 33177

Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Appointments are not required, but can be made by clicking here.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete a COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form that can be accessed by clicking here.

On Thursday, May 20, from noon to 8 p.m., Miami-Dade County Public School employees, students and parents and charter schools will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are coordinated through M-DCPS directly. Locations include: North Miami, Miami Jackson, Miami Sunset, Homestead, and Hialeah Gardens senior high schools.