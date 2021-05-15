Miami-Dade schools has 6 locations open Saturday for anyone ages 12 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are six school locations in the Miami-Dade County Public School District where the COVID-19 vaccine will be available Saturday with an additional date scheduled for next Saturday. The district and Miami-Dade County are partnering to offer Pfizer vaccines to the general public, which includes anyone ages 12 or older.
Locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:
- North Miami Senior High School, 1247 NE 167th Street
- Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street
- Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd Street
- Homestead Senior High School: 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035
- Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL 33177
- Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Appointments are not required, but can be made by clicking here.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete a COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form that can be accessed by clicking here.
On Thursday, May 20, from noon to 8 p.m., Miami-Dade County Public School employees, students and parents and charter schools will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are coordinated through M-DCPS directly. Locations include: North Miami, Miami Jackson, Miami Sunset, Homestead, and Hialeah Gardens senior high schools.