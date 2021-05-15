Some shoppers not ready to ditch their masks despite CDC recommendation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Some businesses are lifting their mask requirement for people who have been vaccinated.

Local 10 spoke to shoppers Saturday who said they are not choosing to take those masks down just yet.

Businesses are starting to follow the CDC’s most recent guidance, which said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear facial coverings indoors.

“I believe the momentum that it may bring to get people vaccinated is more important than the people commuting out that aren’t vaccinated,” said vaccinated shopper Daniel Burns.

Major supermarkets jumping in on the mask optional rule for vaccinated customers, like Walmart, Costco, Trader Joes and Publix.

Trader Joe’s said: “We do not require proof of vaccination, as we trust our customers to follow CDC guidelines.”

For some, that trust is not enough.

Samantha and Daniel Burns are both vaccinated, but they are not taking any chances and masking up at a Hollywood Publix as they do their shopping with their newborn.

Ad

“We are going to be wearing the masks,” Samantha said.

Just a few miles south at Aventura Mall, management said while it’s not requiring masks in common areas, store and restaurants within the shopping center have their own policies and guidelines, and they’re asking shoppers to follow them .

Business owner Stephanie Vitori told Local 10 News she is still not comfortable with the CDC’s recommendation.

“it’s my job to keep my employees safe,” she said.