FWC: Speed most likely a factor in Key Largo boating accident

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 59-year-old man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center after a boating accident in Key Largo.

Investigators said Joseph Guenther of Key Largo was operating a 21-foot powerboat in Blackwater Sound on Saturday just after 9:30 a.m. when he lost control and smashed into mangroves, ending up on the shoreline.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement is investigating the cause of the crash, but they believe the driver’s speed was most likely a factor. Guenther suffered a serious head injury, according to reports.

A spokesperson for FWC says they are gathering witness statements and are examining the boat for other evidence into the crash. No other boats or injuries were reported.