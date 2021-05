A man was killed when the vehicle he was working on fell on top of him.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A horrible accident in Homestead left a man dead.

According to police, a man was working underneath his vehicle when it fell on him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened in the area of 10th Street and 2nd Avenue in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said foul play does not appear to have been a factor.