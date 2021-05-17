FHP: Fiery crash leaves 1 dead as cars collide on Alligator Alley

A crash on Alligator Alley has southbound lanes of I-75 closed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A collision between two vehicles southbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 39 has traffic blocked with detours off Snake Road, exit 49.

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that one person was dead at the scene, while another was airlifted in critical condition to Broward General.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the cars collided causing both to catch fire. FHP was called to the scene around 6:10 p.m.

Traffic cameras showed the location of the crash as three miles west of the Broward County rest stop.