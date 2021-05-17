Licensed caretaker caught on camera assaulting elderly patient

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A certified nursing assistant was arrested after being caught on camera allegedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable patient in his care.

This licensed caretaker, 56-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez, was employed by OpusCare here Southwest Miami-Dade on Southwest 80th Street.

That’s also where he was arrested on Friday.

Gutierrez is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on an elderly person.

The alleged incident happened at the 85-year-old victim’s home and captured on security cameras.

Gutierrez is accused of grabbing the victim’s hands and using them to rub himself over his clothes inappropriately.

The victim’s daughter provided that video to police.

In a statement, OpusCare said, in part:

“This certified nursing assistant had absolutely no blemishes on his record. We are very disturbed by these allegations and have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the Department of Children’s and Families, the police and the family.”

Gutierrez appeared in bond court over the weekend. He posted a $5,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know has been a victim of Gutierrez is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.