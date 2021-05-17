Men hold up family at gunpoint during home invasion in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two armed men held a 5-year-old girl and her parents at gunpoint during a home invasion on Monday in Miami-Dade County’s Tamiami neighborhood, police said.

The men arrived while the girl and her 34-year-old mother walked out of their home about 8 a.m., on Southwest 130th Avenue near Coral Way, police said.

The men tied up the mother’s hands and the father’s hands and feet, and they assaulted them, police said. The men stole cash and other items before driving away in the family’s Land Rover.

The little girl, who was not injured, later helped to untie her mother’s hands, police said. The initial 911 call came from the neighbor’s home. Officers found the abandoned car around the corner.

This is a developing story.