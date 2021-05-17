Police suspect foul play in death of 16-year-old girl found on roadside at 79th Street Causeway

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who went for a run at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to her family, and didn’t return.

On Sunday, Miami police were dispatched to the 79th Street Causeway across from the Pelican Harbor Marina just after 5:20 p.m. after someone reported finding the body of a female.

She has been identified by family as Diani Gomez Sanchez of Miami. Family members said the girl’s mother became concerned when she returned from work at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and her daughter was not home.

Throughout the day Sunday, friends and family had been in the area posting missing person flyers.

But the scene was different Sunday evening as Miami Police, crime scene technicians and homicide detectives scoured the area searching for any clues.

Detectives said that they believe foul play was involved, but they did not say what injuries the young girl suffered.

Gomez was 5-feet, 1-inches tall, and family said her hair was dyed blue.

Ad

Assistant Chief of Miami Police Armando Aguilar urged the public to report anything that could help them find out what happened to the teenager.

“If you saw any activity that looked like a struggle, a fight, any suspicious vehicles, anyone that may have been talking to someone fitting our victim’s description. Also, if you know the victim, if you are someone that she confided in, if you know that she had any problems with anyone, we asked that you call the Miami Police Homicide Unit or Miami Dade Crimestoppers,” Aguilar said.

The number for Miami-Dade Crimestoppers is (305) 471-8477.