Teen hospitalized after stabbing reported in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Tuesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Liening said officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old boy injured.

He was taken as a trauma alert to a local hospital, but Liening said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

According to Liening, officers also discovered a shell casing at the scene.

Detective are still working to gather further details about what led up to the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.