School administrators discuss coronavirus-related face mask use requirement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Cavalho is meeting with a panel of medical experts on Monday to discuss the use of face masks at public schools.

Carvalho said face mask use is optional during supervised outdoor activities. He said the protocols will stay in place for the next two weeks, but the decision about summer school remains pending.

Carvalho also said he is recommending that the indoor use of face masks at schools be optional during the next school year.

Meanwhile, in Broward County, parents and activists stood outside of the building where school board members are meeting to oppose the use of face masks in public schools.

Infectious disease experts say data shows the use of double-layered or surgical face masks prevents the transmission of the coronavirus and helps to save lives.

Despite the science, official requirements are a divisive issue. Maria Magdalena Estupinan stood outside of the school board building in Fort Lauderdale to protest on Tuesday.

“This is the biggest fraud committed against humanity,” Estupinan said about the safety requirements that are related to the coronavirus pandemic.

At every school board meeting, officials ask public speakers to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth and to social distance. The rule also applies to people who have completed the series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended (May 15) the continual use of face masks and social distancing at schools. This is despite the CDC recommendation (May 16) for fully vaccinated people to resume activities without wearing a mask, except where required.

