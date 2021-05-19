3 injured after Tesla collides with road ranger truck on I-95

3 injured in May 19 crash on I-95.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two road rangers and the driver of a Tesla were injured Wednesday morning in a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported around 5:15 a.m. near Northwest 103rd Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a road ranger was blocking the left express lane due to a separate crash when a black Tesla that was heading north collided with the road ranger’s truck.

Two road rangers who were inside the truck were taken to Jackson North Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tesla driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with severe, but non-life-threatening-injuries.

Camacho said the road ranger who was blocking the express lane had the proper cones, emergency lighting and arrow board activated for the lane closure.