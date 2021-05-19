Man charged in hit-and-run death of Hillsboro Beach cyclist

Shannon Young has been charged for the hit-and-run death of Joseph Pugni.

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. – A man has been charged with multiple counts of DUI manslaughter among other charges for his involvement in the fatal hit-and-run crash that left a Hillsboro Beach man dead.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, it all started on Nov. 29, 2020, when 38-year-old Shannon Young of Deerfield Beach was driving at approximately 4:52 a.m.

That is when, according to detectives, Joseph Pugni was riding his bicycle northbound along the paved shoulder within the 1100 block of Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach.

At the same time, Young was also traveling northbound in a white 2015 Mazda 6 when he struck the rear of Pugni’s bike. The impact forced Pugni off the bike and onto the roadway.

Young then fled the scene northbound.

Hillsboro Beach Police Department and Broward Sheriff Fire Recue responded to the scene, and Pugni was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, BSO Deerfield Beach deputies were able to locate and stop Young’s vehicle without incident. Once stopped, Young cooperated with the investigation.

Post miranda, Young advised he had been drinking cognac earlier in the evening and doesn’t remember being involved in a crash because he had the music loud and was “vibing.”

Months later, on the morning of May 19, Young was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, one count of DUI manslaughter (UBAL), one count of DUI manslaughter (impairment), one count of driving without a license causing death, and two counts of DUI causing property damage.

According to the State’s motion for pretrial detention, Young had a blood-alcohol level of .116 g/dL, and his blood contained THC at the time of the arrest.