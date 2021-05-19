Man pushes way into Brickell apartment armed with metal pipe, attempts sex with woman, according to police

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police are trying to locate a man to speak with him about an attempted battery in Brickell, in which a jogger went upstairs to her apartment and was confronted by a man who pushed his way into her apartment.

Police said he then threated the woman with a metal pipe and demanded oral sex. She went out to the balcony, locked the door and screamed, and that is when police said the man ran away.

They are not calling the man seen in surveillance video is a suspect in an attempted sexual battery in Brickell; only that he is a person of interest at this time.

It happened in the 1000 block of SE 1st Ave on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m., according to police.

Surveillance video was released Wednesday by Miami Police that shows a man inside an elevator. They said he was wearing black shorts, a hooded sweatshirt and black shoes and on his phone.

He eventually exited the elevator and walked out onto the street, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.