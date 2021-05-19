National Trauma Survivor’s Day: Firefighter pulls through COVID-19, heart attack, head injury

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Michael Zuccaro bucked the odds many times while serving in the U.S. Navy and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. And when COVID-19 tested the military veteran’s courage and resilience, he had a big team by his side to save his life.

COVID-19 can damage heart muscles. It’s unclear how many patients have died after coronavirus-related inflammation affects heart function. Soon after going back to work, Zuccaro suffered a heart attack. He fell down and he hit his head while on duty.

Zuccaro’s colleagues were there to rescue him swiftly. The first responder with nearly 15 years of experience in Miami-Dade County was in critical condition when a colleague set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help his wife and kids.

“The day of the event is vague to me,” Zuccaro, 53, said. “I don’t remember a lot of it.”

Michael Zuccaro talks about surviving COVID-19, a heart attack and a head injury during National Trauma Survivors Day in Miami-Dade County.

After pulling through COVID-19, a heart attack, and a head injury, he persevered through therapy. And on Wednesday, Zuccaro and his family had a lot to celebrate during a National Trauma Survivor’s Day medal ceremony at the Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Ad

“I am so proud of my husband,” Susan Zuccaro said. “He has worked so hard and so many people have been a part of this.”

Zuccaro’s powerful inspirational story was not the only one in the room. There was a lot of gratitude.

Some of the survivors suffered blunt trauma during a car crash. Others suffered penetrating trauma after a shooting. There were other patients who suffered injuries to the brain and the spinal cord.

“We celebrate with their families,” said Deborah Krauser, the trauma and burn program director.

Doctors, nurses, physical therapists, specialists, emergency medical technicians, and support personnel cried, laughed, and clapped. Musicians from the Adrienne Arsht Center and the Frost School of Music performed in their honor.

Related social media