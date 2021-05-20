11-year-old makes purrrfect Broward kitten rescue

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Julia Nazarova and her husband had rescued a tiny kitten in their Deerfield Beach neighborhood Wednesday evening. But soon there was trouble: it slipped out of their sight and under their Honda’s steering column.

“I was thinking the cat was in real danger,” Nazarova said.

After calling Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, another asset arrived on the scene to help: 11-year-old neighbor Ariana Baratcharte.

“They lended me the flashlight and I went to check under the car,” she said. “It’s a very small space.”

With her small arms, a flashlight, and lot of patience, Ariana coaxed the kitten out into the car.

Now the black-and-white beauty is in need of a home. Neither Nazarova nor Baratcharte can keep it.

“It felt great because I saved a life,” Baratcharte said.