2 people shot in Opa-locka, including juvenile

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police in Opa-locka are investigating a double shooting.

It happened Wednesday evening near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 139th Street.

According to police, two people were shot, one of which is a juvenile.

Both were taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have not released any addition details, including what circumstances led to the shooting and whether they are seeking any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.