A trippy, multi-sensory art museum just opened in Miami

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – We have a new cure for those “Monday blues” (or maybe for even those post-pandemic blues, in general) — it’s called Superblue Miami, and it’s a brand new museum that has just opened in the 305.

Superblue’s inaugural exhibition, Every Wall is a Door, is now open at Superblue Miami in Allapattah.

Artists Es Devlin, teamLab, and James Turrell invite visitors to embark on a multi-sensory journey through installations that are as visually spectacular as they are thought-provoking.

At the exhibition, visitors will wind their way through a mirrored labyrinth by Es Devlin, discover a transcendent digital environment by teamLab, and enter an enveloping light-based Ganzfeld work by James Turrell.

But how exactly do you get around the exhibition, you may be wondering? Here’s how.

Superblue Miami is a one-way flow. Visitors will enter through the lobby, move through teamLab’s digital experience, proceed through the enveloping light-based Ganzfeld work by James Turrell, navigate through Es Devlin’s immersive environment — and then — enter the exclusive Superblue Gift Shop.

But wait — there’s more.

For those truly looking for the complete experience, there is an additional exhibition that must be purchased separately called Massless Clouds Between Sculpture and Life by teamLab. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to find their place within the cloud-like structures for an experience that is both immersive and entrancing. You will be prompted to select this additional experience after selecting the date and time for your general admission tickets.

Tickets are released Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. According to organizers, visitors should arrive at Superblue Miami 15 minutes prior to their ticket time.

Superblue Miami is located at 1101 NW 23 Street directly across from the Rubell Museum in Allapattah, and is accessible via the Santa Clara Metrorail Station on the Orange Line. There is limited on-street metered parking available and valet parking provided for a fee.

Furthermore, face masks are required to enter and must be worn throughout the entire duration of the experience.

For more information, visit superblue.com/miami. To purchase tickets, click here.