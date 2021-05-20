Dog fatally shot after attacking smaller dog, owner in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a dog was shot and killed during an attack in west Miami-Dade.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Northwest 186th Street and 68th Avenue.

Police say a man was walking his small dog when the two were confronted by a larger dog that got away from its handler.

The big dog then attacked the smaller animal and its owner.

Police say that’s when the victim opened fire, fatally striking the dog.

It’s unclear how the smaller dog is doing.