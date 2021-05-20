Fire erupts inside Miami Beach apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that occurred Wednesday at an apartment building in Miami Beach.

Fire crews rushed to the scene on 79th Street and Abbott Avenue and worked to get the blaze under control.

We’re told at least one resident was able to make it outside, while others were not home at the time.

One dog was discovered by firefighters on the first floor.

Witnesses say they saw the thick smoke coming from the building.

“I saw flames coming out of the roof and also on the side of the building, and the firemen came and they started shooting water from the side and then they were shooting water from the top,” Matthew Aucello said.

Miami Beach Fire says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.