Police in Hollywood searching for beloved dog that was inside stolen vehicle

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County woman is desperate for help after her car was stolen with her dog inside.

She said it happened when she turned her back for just a few seconds.

Police are now searching for the dog, the car and the person responsible.

For the past two years, the small Yorkie Chihuahua mix has been the pride and joy for Adayna Gonzalez-Velasquez and her family.

“I fell in love with Bella in the beginning, I thought she was the one,” Gonzalez-Velasquez said. “For me, she’s my emotional dog. She goes everywhere with me, to the store, the parks, to eat out.”

On Tuesday, the dog was with Gonzalez-Velasquez during a shopping trip to the Walmart Supercenter on State Road 7 near Hollywood Boulevard.

The keys inside, and air conditioning on to keep Bella cool from the mid-afternoon heat.

“I left the car running, when we turned around the car was gone,” said Gonzalez-Velasquez. “We dint see who it was, we didn’t see how… it just disappeared.”

The 2006 gray Honda Civic plate number ILY-J68 is still missing, and so is the beloved pooch.

Friends have stepped in to help spread the word.

“How she is about Bella, it’s a big deal,” said Chasity McPhee, Gonzalez-Velasquez’s friend. “I just hope that anybody in their hearts find a way to bring back the dog.”

Bella is mostly a light tan-color and answers to her name, says Gonzalez-Velasquez.

Hollywood police are working this case, scouring for surveillance video at the shopping center.

So far, they’ve been unable to catch up with the thief who nabbed the car and a piece of Gonzalez-Velasquez’s heart.

“I don’t care about the car, i don’t care about anything inside the car, I just want Bella,” she said. “That’s the only thing I really want.”