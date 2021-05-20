Woman wanted for questioning in firearm theft in Davie

Police want to question this woman in regards to a firearm theft in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police released a flyer Thursday that shows surveillance images of a woman who they said they want to question regarding the theft of a gun from a salvage yard last month.

The incident occurred the night of April 20 at the LKQ Pick Your Part at 4301 S. State Road 7.

The woman had her face partially covered with a bandanna while inside the business, but some of the surveillance images show her with it removed.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.