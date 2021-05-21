Possible armed robbery at Miami jewelry store under investigation

MIAMI – Investigators have blocked off the area around a Miami jewelry store where there were reports of an armed robbery Friday morning.

Miami police are at the scene of Southwest 8th Street and 66th Avenue. There are several boutiques there, including the Wilian Diaz Boutique; a woman who works at a nearby salon told Local 10 News that was the store robbed.

A source close to the investigation tells Local 10 that the subject was armed and fled the scene.

Crime scene investigators have been going in and out of the store.

It is not yet clear what, if anything, was taken from the store.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

