COVID-19 testing facility to open at Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County leaders and Communitel are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the opening of Communitel’s COVID-19 testing facility at Miami International Airport.

According to a news release from the county, the testing facility will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Concourse E ground level median, in front of Door 11.

The facility will be open for both walk-ins and appointments.

Antigen and PCR tests will both be offered at the site, with the PCR test results being available within 40 minutes and the antigen test results being available within 24 hours.