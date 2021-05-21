Early morning computer outage fixed for American Airlines

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – A computer glitch involving a third-party company led to issues Friday morning as American Airlines travelers were trying to check in for flights nationwide.

But the issue was resolved by 6 a.m.

“Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American,” an American Airlines spokeswoman said in a statement. “This issue has been resolved and systems are coming back online. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

According to a tweet from John F. Kennedy International Airport, JetBlue was also experiencing issues Friday morning with its check-in system nationwide.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many flights were delayed or canceled at South Florida’s airports due to the glitch.