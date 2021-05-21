New ‘Freedom Week’ sales tax holiday coming this summer

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A new 7-day tax holiday is coming to Florida this summer and will provide a sales-tax exemption on certain event tickets, such as live music events, as well as on sporting supplies and items related to outdoor activities up to a certain price.

The Florida House voted last month to approve HB 7061, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Friday during a news conference in Pensacola.

The new 7-day tax holiday, known as “Freedom Week” will be held the first week of July.

In addition to live music events, DeSantis said Floridians will also be able to purchase museum tickets, movie tickets and entrance fees to state parks, ballets, fairs and festivals without having to pay sales tax.

He said this also applies to annual passes purchased during this time frame.

Boating supplies, fishing equipment and other sporting goods will also be exempted from sales tax.

Ahead of the new tax week, a 10-day disaster preparedness tax holiday will be held from May 28 to June 6.

During this time, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales tax on various items, including batteries and flashlights up to $60 and portable generators up to $750.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and the governor warned Floridians to be prepared since forecasters are predicting an above normal hurricane season this year.

Finally, a 10-day Back to School sales tax holiday will be held from July 31 to Aug. 9.

Items that will exempted from sales tax include clothing that costs $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers that cost less than $1,000.