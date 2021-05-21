Miami police search for missing 83-year-old man

MIAMI – Miami police released a missing person’s flyer Friday in hopes that someone will help them locate an elderly man who has been missing since April 1.

According to police, Freddie Wooten, 83, was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

Police said Wooten is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

The clothing Wooten was wearing at the time of his disappearance is not known.

Police said he is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or email Detective R. Obas at 41271@miami-police.org.