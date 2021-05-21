Police investigate after home shot up in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – No injuries were reported after a home was shot up Friday morning in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest 99th Avenue and 41st Street.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the people inside the home were awakened by the sound of the gunshots.

He said the shooter or shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.