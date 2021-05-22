Investigation underway as man, child found dead inside Fort Lauderdale condo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have confirmed that they have begun a death investigation after the bodies of a man and a child were found inside a condo in the 500 block of SE 5th Avenue.

Investigators are not releasing much information about the discovery, which was reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday, but it does appear to be an isolated incident.

The condo building is located in the New River neighborhood, not far from Las Olas Boulevard and by South Federal Highway.

Police say the investigation is active and no information has been released about who the victims are or how they died.

