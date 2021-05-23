Father, son found dead in Las Olas condo, documents show mother had petitioned for emergency order same day

A father and son were found dead in a Las Olas condominium on Friday evening. Police have not yet released the manner of death.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 4-year-old boy found dead in a Fort Lauderdale condo along with his father had filed for an emergency order for the same day to have law enforcement go and pick up the child, according to court documents.

Fort Lauderdale police are not reporting the manner of death in which John M. Stacey, 47, and his son, Greyson Kessler died. Fort Lauderdale police were called to the Las Olas by the River condominium complex along the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, May 21, where they discovered the two bodies.

Documents showed that the boy’s mother had petitioned to have protection orders set up against Stacey in recent weeks. She had also filed for an emergency pick-up order of the child on May 21.

(Local 10 News and Local10.com continue to work on this story and will have updates both on air and online. )