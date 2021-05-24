Investigation ongoing after officer involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating what they called an officer involved shooting.

It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the 2200 block of Bunche Park Drive.

One suspect sustained injuries in the incident, according to police.

Sky 10 was over the scene in which multiple cars were in the roadway, and one appeared to have crashed into a fence. It’s unclear how any of those vehicles may have been involved in the shooting.

Authorities have yet to reveal any information on what led up to the shooting or the identity of any suspects.

Police have also not said whether anyone has been taken into custody.