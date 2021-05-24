Man arrested after fatal birthday party shooting

Jesus Villatoro, 46, was arrested after a fatal shooting at a birthday party in Homestead on Sunday.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A man is behind bars after investigators say he shot someone in the face at a birthday party early Sunday in Homestead.

Jesus Villatoro, 46, faces a charge of second-degree murder after the victim was found dead on the sidewalk outside a home in the 1600 block of Southwest 3rd Court, Miami-Dade County police say.

According to an arrest report, Villatoro and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the gathering when Villatoro pulled out a gun, opened fire and then left.

Police picked up Villatoro was at his Homestead home later Sunday and he acknowledged being at the party, investigators say.

Police say a gun found at Villatoro’s home matched the casing at the scene of the killing. They also say surveillance video showed the shooting.

Villatoro is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.