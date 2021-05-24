Miami police searching for missing, endangered teen

MIAMI – Miami police are asking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday morning.

Chloe Maarouf went missing from 117 Southwest 10th Street at about 2 a.m., authorities said in a missing juvenile report that noted she may be endangered.

Chloe stands 5-feet-4, weighing approximately 110 pounds and has brown hair and green/blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a hot pink hat, a black sweater with a logo on the back and white socks with black shoes. She was carrying a reddish/brownish backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.