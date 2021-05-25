Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach: Schedule, tickets, info

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Air & Sea Show is back in Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend, paying tribute to those in our armed forces and military who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom.

The main component of the National Salute to America’s Heroes is the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go.

WHAT IS THE AIR & SEA SHOW?

The Air & Sea Show showcases state-of-the-art military technology with dynamic air and sea events, interactive displays along Ocean Drive, and more.

The two-day event in Miami Beach showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military. It also highlights our police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies.

The event features extreme water sports, an action zone, a military display village, and more.

Ad

The side stage at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. (STEVE MOMOT)

WHEN IS IT AND WHAT TIME?

The Air & Sea Show takes place Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Beach Club gates open at 11 a.m.

WHERE IS THE ACTION?

The Air & Sea Show takes place on Miami Beach along Ocean Drive from 11th Street to 14th Street. The free-to-the-public Display Village and Action Zones are located between 11th and 14th Street, which includes interactive displays from military service branches and corporate partners.

At the Action Zone, guests will see a motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s KSFMX Freestyle Motocross demo team. At the Display Village, guests can check out flight and navigation simulators for the U.S. Air Force, tactical training equipment from the U.S. Army, displays from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the United States Marine Corps rifle range simulators. They’ll also be able to meet men and women of the armed forces.

There will also be a Kids Fun Zone between 12th and 13th Streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kids yoga, arts and crafts, face painting, relay races, scavenger hunts, and more.

Ad

Army presentation at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. (Photos Courtesy of National Salute to America’s Heroes)

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

AIR EVENTS:

NOON - 4 P.M. SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Demonstrations and Fly-bys

USAF F-15 Eagle

USAF F-35 Lighting II

USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon

USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II

USAF B-52 Bomber

USAF KC-135 Stratotanker

USAF C-17 Globemaster III

USAF C-130 Hercules

USAF C-5 Galaxy

USMC CH-53

USAF T-1, T-6, T-38 Formation

Team Demonstrations

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team

British Army Red Devils Parachute Regiment

Precision Exercises

USAF Para-Rescue SAR

U.S. Army Special Ops Demo

USCG Air Sea Rescue

U.S. Customs Interdiction

Civilian Act

Red Tail Squadron P-51

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show. (2019©JesusAranguren / Courtesy of National Salute to America’s Heroes)

SEA EVENTS:

11 A.M. - NOON SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Demonstrations

Jet Ski Freestyle Exhibition

Flyboard Demonstration

TICKETS

There are two Beach Club ticket package options still available:

Preferred Viewing Area : This package includes one single-day ticket for $40 or 2-day tickets for $75. Here, guests will have their own private concessions in the Preferred Viewing Area, as well as live air show commentary, large screen viewing, and more Here, guests will have their own private concessions in the Preferred Viewing Area, as well as live air show commentary, large screen viewing, and more

Umbrella Club: This package includes six single-day tickets for $400 or six 2-day tickets for $750. The Umbrella Club is perfect for small groups and is situated at the center of the Hyundai Air Sea Show Beach Club. It includes concessions, an umbrella rental, space in front of your blanket to have fun on the sand and a commemorative beach blanket. The Umbrella Club is perfect for small groups and is situated at the center of the Hyundai Air Sea Show Beach Club. It includes concessions, an umbrella rental, space in front of your blanket to have fun on the sand and a commemorative beach blanket.

Boy at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. (2019©JesusAranguren)

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Masks are mandatory in the Display Village (West of dunes) and at the Show Site (East). However, mask removal is permitted: in the open beach area while seated and while seated in designated spaces to eat and drink. Occupancy has been reduced, and hand sanitation areas will be available throughout the premises.

There will also be three COVID-detecting K-9s, one black Labrador retriever and two German Shorthaired Pointers. If someone “sniffs” positive for COVID-19, they will take a PCR rapid test onsite. If they test positive, they will not be admitted to the event.

Ad

For more information about the health and safety measures, click here.

Beach Zone at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. (STEVE MOMOT / Photos Courtesy of National Salute to America’s Heroes)

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION

Garages : Effective Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m., a flat parking rate of $20 per vehicle will be imposed at all City parking garages in the Art Deco Cultural District (ADCD)/Mixed-use Entertainment District (MXE) except for access card holders and residents. This includes garages at 7th Street and Collins Avenue, 12th Street and Washington Avenue, 13th Street and Collins Avenue, and the Anchor Garage on 16th Street. Note: No in/out permitted on same ticket.

On-street parking : On-street parking will be prohibited along Collins and Washington Avenues in the ADCD/MXE. On-street parking between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive and 5th and 15th Streets will only be available to residents with a Residential Zone 5 parking permit.

Ad

Free parking shuttles : The City will provide specially marked Miami Beach Trolleys and Freebees to and from six designated event parking garage locations.

Parking shuttles will run on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at intervals of approximately 15 minutes.

Trolleys : Trolleys will pick up and drop off passengers at Collins Avenue and 11th Street from the following parking garages:

41st Street and Sheridan Avenue, Trolley Stop #219

23rd Street and Liberty Avenue, Trolley Stop #194

17th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and City Hall garages, use Trolley Stop #200 at 17th Street and Convention Center Drive

Freebee : Freebee will pick up and drop off passengers at the 5th Street Garage. Use Trolley Stop #113 at 6th Street and Lenox Ave for drop-off on 10th Street between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive.

If parking at the 5th Street garage, you can also use the regular SOBE Trolley Loops A or B to the Collins Avenue and 11th Street stop.

Find the trolley tracker here.

Ad

For more information about parking, transportation, and additional visitor services, download the PARK ME MIAMI BEACH APP on your smartphone.

WHAT CAN I BRING?

Service animals are permitted but pets are not allowed.

Guests may also bring a blanket, umbrella, or beach chair if sitting in the Preferred Viewing Area.

Prohibited items include: alcohol, glass containers, litter/trash, plastic straws and styrofoam (in any form).

FOR MORE INFORMATION...

Visit USAsalute.com. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here. To purchase tickets to The 2021 Hyundai Air & Sea Show, click here.