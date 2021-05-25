Casey Anthony involved in drink-spilling incident at South Florida bar, cops say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Casey Anthony’s weekend outing at a South Florida bar was interrupted when she and another woman started arguing about a man they were both dating at the same time, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Records show Anthony, 35, was at O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Sunday and got into a yelling match with a woman about their ex-boyfriend, WKMG reported.

Police said the woman spilled water on Anthony’s leg and Anthony wanted the incident to be documented, although she didn’t want to press charges.

Anthony was given instructions on how to file a restraining order, but she didn’t express interest in doing so, according to police. Anthony claimed she and the woman had been in an ongoing disagreement about the man they had both dated at the same time.

Anthony was acquitted in 2011 on charges related to the disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in Orange County. She was found guilty of providing false information to law enforcement and sentenced to four years with credit for time served.

Since then, she has primarily remained out of the spotlight, aside from being involved in some legal cases, filing paperwork to open a private investigation firm and an interview with the Associated Press in 2017 during which she said she doesn’t know what happened during the final hours of her daughter’s life.