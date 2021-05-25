Firefighters respond to house fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A firefighter stood on the roof of a home. He held a hose to spray water on the roof of a neighboring home that was on fire on Tuesday in Miramar.

Firefighters with two departments responded to a five-bedroom home on Southwest 24th Street, between Southwest 185th and 195th avenues.

The Miramar Fire-Rescue Department deployed five engines and the Pembroke Pines Fire Department deployed two trucks to the home at the Harbour Lake Estates gated community.

According to Tara Smith, a spokeswoman for the MFRD, after about 15 minutes there was a partial roof collapse at the 4315-square-foot home. A worker who was focused on the home’s renovation escaped unscathed.

Smith said the State Fire Marshall is tasked with investigating if the renovations were related to the cause of the fire.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Sandra Antonio contributed to this report.