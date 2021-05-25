Mostly Cloudy icon
79º

Local News

Man shot while riding in Mercedes-Benz in northwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Tags: 
Crime
,
Miami-Dade County
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 76th Street and 24th Avenue, however Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were sent to the 9100 block of Little River Drive to treat the patient.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. and spotted a white Mercedes-Benz that had bullet holes in the front passenger-side door.

It had been parked outside a home in the area.

Police said the victim was shot in the lower extremities and was transported to a local hospital.

It’s unclear whether road rage was the motive behind the shooting.

No other details were immediately released by police.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: