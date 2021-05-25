Man shot while riding in Mercedes-Benz in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 76th Street and 24th Avenue, however Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were sent to the 9100 block of Little River Drive to treat the patient.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. and spotted a white Mercedes-Benz that had bullet holes in the front passenger-side door.

It had been parked outside a home in the area.

Police said the victim was shot in the lower extremities and was transported to a local hospital.

It’s unclear whether road rage was the motive behind the shooting.

No other details were immediately released by police.

