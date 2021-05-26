Man accused of damaging Jeep, robbing driver in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he damaged a vehicle and committed an armed robbery because he was upset that the victim had sold him faulty stereo equipment the day before for about $400, authorities said.

The incident began Tuesday at a Chevron car wash at 10255 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines.

According to a police report, Romaine Jovan Smith, 30, of Sunrise, was hosing down a vehicle when he spotted the victim driving through the parking lot in a silver 2013 Jeep.

Police said Smith banged on the window of the Jeep and demanded a refund from the driver.

Police said the driver, who also had a passenger inside the vehicle, fled the scene so Smith jumped into his Toyota Highlander and began to chase the victims.

According to the police report, Smith cut off the Jeep near Hiatus Road and boxed in the vehicle.

Police said he then walked up to the driver’s side window and raised his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband.

Smith then ordered the driver to give him all of his money, authorities said.

Police said the driver complied and Smith also snatched the driver’s cellphone, which he had placed in the center cup holder.

“You can get this back when I get my money back,” Smith told the victim, according to the report.

Police said Smith then got back into his SUV and drove back to the car wash.

He was detained a short time later at the Chevron by police.

Smith provided a statement to an officer at the scene, but his statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

He faces multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon and damaging property.