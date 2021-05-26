Miami Beach authorities preparing for holiday weekend with increased patrols, strict rules

Miami Beach preparing for Memorial Day weekend and partying that comes with it

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

The city wants to send a message that those planning to visit need to party responsibly as Memorial Day weekend approaches, with its boatload of events, including the Air and Sea Show and the unofficial Urban Beach Week.

The Miami Beach Police Department is gearing up for another potential wave of misbehavior.

The department sent out a public service announcement on social media, warning visitors that loud music, open containers with alcohol and drugs won’t be tolerated.

In a community meeting Tuesday night, officers told residents that they’re calling in reinforcements, starting Friday.

The increased patrols come with a traffic loop and the use of license plate readers, looking for vehicles connected to possible criminal activity, entering the beach.

But neighbors are still venting their frustrations, saying they need the extra manpower now.

Hotel owner and outspoken city government critic, Mitch Novick recorded video of an all-out street fight in the middle of Collins Avenue and 9th Street. He also captured cars taking over the same intersection by doing donuts.

Both incidents were Sunday night.

Novick said his biggest concern isn’t what may happen this coming holiday weekend.

“What am I going to witness tonight is more my concern,” he said. “it’s not just this coming weekend, it’s every night.”