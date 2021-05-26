Mother, 5-year-old still recovering in hospital after being rescued from Miami apartment fire

MIAMI – A 5-year-old boy and his mother, who were burned in an apartment fire, continue to fight for survival at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

T.J. Mack, 5, has been working with physical therapists to move his upper body, according to his grandmother.

His mother, Stevangela Lankford, is still on a ventilator. She suffered burns to 85% of her body, according to family members.

“She’s still fighting. I believe in god for her miracle,” said Lankford’s mother, Angel Lankford. “She’s got a long road to recovery.”

The fire happened the morning of April 12th at their apartment near Northwest 20th Street and 5th Place in Miami.

Lankford reportedly grabbed T.J. to escape the flames, but she was overcome by smoke and collapsed. Fire rescue pulled both from the burning apartment.

“[T.J.] remembers everything. He’s tells me: ‘my momma was screaming,’” Lankford said.

5-year-old T.J. Mack is getting physical therapy after being badly burned in a fire. (WPLG)

The apartment shared by all three family members is uninhabitable, Lankford said.

“We’re still homeless. Because I’m staying at the hospital with him. I still don’t have [anywhere] to live. So it’s like, it’s a journey right now. It really is a journey,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be found by clicking here.