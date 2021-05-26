Police respond to report of ‘individual in crisis’ at Davie home

Davie police respond to ‘individual in crisis’

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police responded to a neighborhood Wednesday morning in reference to a report about “an individual in crisis,” authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the 5300 block of Southwest 42nd Street as numerous officers were at the scene.

Police confirmed that the individual was inside a home and the police department’s Crisis Intervention Team and Special Response Team were working together to convince the person to exit the home.

Police said officers have been in contact with all parties inside the home.

No other details were immediately released.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.