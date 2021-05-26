Teen in jail for fatal shooting now charged with second gun death from separate incident

Teen behind bars for fatal shooting facing new charges on separate deadly incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have released new video of a shooting that killed a teenage boy in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

The gunman was already in jail for another murder in Miami-Dade when police connected him to this crime.

Surveillance video shows 15-year-old Wrollan Foulkes with two other teenage friends near Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Shortly after, a car pulls up and two armed men jump out and start shooting.

Foulkes’ two friends survived, but he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died less than a week later.

Police arrested one of the shooters, 19-year-old Stanley Johnson, but are still searching for the second gunman.

Johnson is also accused of fatally shooting a young man in Northeast Miami-Dade last November, just weeks before Foulkes was killed.

Johnson was first arrested for the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Donovan Perez on Nov. 12.