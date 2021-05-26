WATCH LIVE: $67,500 reward now offered in 3-year-old boy’s murder, family, officials announce

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 3-year-old toddler shot and killed after his birthday party pleaded for help during a Wednesday afternoon press conference outside of the Miami-Dade police headquarters.

“April 24 I lost my baby. I lost something that I can never get back,” Theresa Barron said trying to hold back tears.

Three-year-old Elijah La France was shot and later died after gunfire erupted outside of a home in Miami-Dade’s Golden Glades neighborhood, police said. The birthday party was for the boy.

“His last words was Mommy and I couldn’t do nothing,” said Barron.

Police were called on April 24, 2021, at approximately 8:05 p.m. and discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. On Wednesday, one month after his murder, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $67,500 for information leading to the person or persons responsible for the killing.

“It could be something. It could be anything, just please come forward. My family can’t sleep at night. We can’t eat. Our lives basically stopped on April 24,” the boy’s mother said, who said he died only four days before his fourth birthday.

Ad

The reward was made possible by money from an anonymous donor, along with Miami-Dade Police, Florida Sheriffs Association, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners,

Investigators said the party was being held at an Airbnb short-term rental, according to Miami-Dade Police.

On April 24, 2021, Elijah La France was shot and killed after his own birthday party. (WPLG)

The officers swiftly placed the 3-year-old in a police vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The reward amount will remain at that level for a period of one year from the reward announcement, according to Crime Stoppers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers to (305) 471-8477.

LOCATION